UFP Industries, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $99.80 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $134.04 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $1.649 billion from $1.827 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $99.80 Mln. vs. $134.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.649 Bln vs. $1.827 Bln last year.

