UFP Industries, Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $39.9 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $68.0 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.9% to $1.33 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

