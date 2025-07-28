UFP Industries, Inc. Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $100.73 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $125.93 million, or $2.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $1.835 billion from $1.901 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

