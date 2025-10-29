UFP Industries, Inc. Profit Declines In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $75.35 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $99.80 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $1.559 billion from $1.649 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.35 Mln. vs. $99.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.559 Bln vs. $1.649 Bln last year.

