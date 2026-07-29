UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $83.171 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $100.871 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $1.882 billion from $1.835 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.171 Mln. vs. $100.871 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.882 Bln vs. $1.835 Bln last year.

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