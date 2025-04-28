UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $78.75 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $120.79 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $1.595 billion from $1.638 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.75 Mln. vs. $120.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.595 Bln vs. $1.638 Bln last year.

