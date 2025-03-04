UFP Industries Expands in Indiana With New Corrugated Facility

UFP Industries, Inc.’s UFPI business segment, UFP Packaging, has expanded its manufacturing footprint in the United States by opening a new corrugated facility in Jeffersonville, IN.



This 165,000-square-foot facility features advanced graphics and production capabilities for retail and e-commerce markets. Notably, the new printing and automated production systems position UFP Packaging to deliver exceptional corrugated solutions in the market.



UFPI stated that the advancement and expansion of the Jeffersonville facility will continue throughout 2025.

UFPI’s Upcoming Corrugated Capabilities in 2025

UFP Industries hinted at four new launches, highlighting corrugated solutions, in 2025. The capabilities include Color Printers for dual-sided printing and precision die cutting in one pass; Flexo Folder Gluers indicating high-speed machines; a Flatbed Die Cutter for handling large-format boxes; and a Rotary Die Cutter housing a four-color die cutter with automated box separation.

UFP Industries’ Diverse Growth Strategies

UFPI indulges in various organic and inorganic strategies to boost its product offerings and enhance business growth. One preferred mode of solidifying its product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities is accretive acquisitions. The company’s five-year financial goals include small tuck-in acquisitions, contributing to the goal of reaching annual unit sales growth of 7-10%.



In January 2024, the company acquired C&L Wood Products, a leading manufacturer of wood pallets in Alabama, for $29.8 million. Operating under the UFP Packaging's PalletOne business, this strategic buyout expands UFPI’s geographic footprint into the market.



Furthermore, by introducing new products, UFPI aims to foster its sales trend. The company defines new products as those that will generate sales of at least $1 million per year within four years of launch and are still growing and gaining market penetration.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this supplier of wood, wood composite and other related products have lost 21.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 6.7% decline. Notably, it aims to continue exploring intellectual property, technology and process improvement acquisitions and ventures through the Innovation Fund, which is designed to get new products at an earlier stage of development, enabling faster commercialization and scaling.

UFPI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

UFP Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks investors may consider from the Zacks Construction sector.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



STRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has gained 10.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 4.1% and an increase of 20.5% for earnings per share (EPS), respectively, from a year ago.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. EME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has gained 17.6% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EME’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 12.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ROCK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. The stock has lost 12.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROCK’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.8% and 15.5%, respectively, from a year ago.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

