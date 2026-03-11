UFP Industries Banks on Business Initiatives Amid Residential Weakness

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI is benefiting from the significant momentum in its Deckorators brand, alongside growing leverage from the Surestone technology and a successful cost-containment program that delivered $35 million in SG&A savings. The company also benefited from its diversified model, as positive volume trends in the factory-built, commercial, and concrete forming units helped offset broader market weakness.



Shares of this global distributor of wood and composite products have lost 6.7% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 4.7% growth. The company’s prospects are hurting due to weak residential construction, while cyclical industrial markets are pressuring volumes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 17.2%. Notably, UFPI’s 2026 EPS estimates have been revised downward over the past 30 days to $5.56 from $5.70.

UFPI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Let’s take a closer look at the tailwinds and the headwinds of the company.

Factors Fueling Growth of UFPI Stock

Deckorators Powers Retail Segment Momentum: UFP Industries’ Retail segment continues to benefit from strong momentum driven by the growing success of its Deckorators brand, despite broader weakness in residential construction. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Deckorators brand, which delivered exceptional growth in 2025; sales of its innovative Surestone mineral-based decking surge 44%, while wood-plastic composite sales rose 35%. The company further leveraged the success of its Surestone technology with the introduction of a new trim board, which brings the outstanding qualities of Surestone into the trim space.



To sustain this momentum, UFPI successfully operationalized new capacity at its Selma and Buffalo facilities, providing the necessary infrastructure to support an aggressive goal of doubling its composite decking market share. Management also highlighted continued investments in marketing and distribution partnerships to further strengthen the Deckorators brand, positioning it as a key driver of retail growth and market share gains.



Accretive Acquisitions: UFP Industries continues to execute an active and disciplined acquisition strategy aimed at complementing organic growth and strengthening its portfolio. In 2025, the company completed two business acquisitions with approximately $24 million in historical sales, and it currently maintains an active pipeline of targets across all segments, with a particular interest in the highly fragmented packaging sector. These additions include RWP West, LLC, a specialized manufacturer and distributor serving the manufactured housing, RV and cargo markets, and National Supply, LLC, a key material supplier to the RV industry.

Moreover, this inorganic growth strategy is supported by a strong balance sheet with $2.2 billion in capacity, allowing UFPI to remain opportunistic while adhering to a strict return-targeted approach to ensure that every investment strengthens its position as a single-source supplier.

Ensuring Shareholder Value: UFP Industries follows a consistent policy of returning its shareholders’ funds handsomely, alongside maintaining a robust financial foundation characterized by substantial cash reserves. On Feb. 12, 2026, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share, representing a 1% increase from the October dividend and a 3% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2026. During 2025, the company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $443 million (or $98.39 per share), representing roughly 7% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the year.

UFPI ended 2025 with $2.2 billion of liquidity, consisting of more than $900 million of cash and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility. Looking ahead to 2026, UFP's strong cash position supports an ambitious $300 million to $325 million capital investment plan and ensures the company remains well-positioned to execute on value-accretive M&A opportunities while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

Factors Hindering Growth of UFPI Stock

UFP Industries continues to face several challenges that could limit near-term growth. A key headwind is the ongoing weakness within the Site-Built segment, due to ongoing residential construction softness. This weakness stems from affordability challenges, elevated interest rates and weaker consumer sentiment.

In addition, several of the company’s end markets are experiencing softer demand and increased competitive pricing, creating pressure on sales volumes and margins. In 2025, the gross margin contracted 160 bps to 16.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 17.4% year over year to $563.6 million in 2025, while the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 140 basis points to 8.9%. The Packaging segment, while showing signs of stabilization, continues to operate in a competitive environment with limited visibility due to ongoing tariff discussions and volatile lumber pricing. These macroeconomic and industry-specific pressures may continue to affect performance until end-market demand improves.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.3%, on average. ECG stock has gained 45.5% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.9% and 5.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average. Sterling Infrastructure stock has rallied 31% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.6% and 25.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Fluor Corporation FLR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. FLR stock has gained 8.3% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fluor’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 3.4% and 23.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.