UFP Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UFPI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 9/15/20. As a percentage of UFPI's recent stock price of $61.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UFPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.17 per share, with $64.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.43.

In Thursday trading, UFP Industries Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.