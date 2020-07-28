UFEG Films To Be Exhibited In AMC Theatres In The U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, a unit of Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) entered an agreement under which UFEG films will be exhibited in AMC Theatres in the U.S. AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States.

The deal includes at least three weekends (17-days) of theatrical exclusivity for all Universal Pictures and Focus Features theatrical releases, at which time the studio will have the option to make its titles available across premium video on demand platforms, including through AMC Theatres On Demand.

