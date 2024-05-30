UFC Partners with American Aires for Global Exposure

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

UFC has entered into a strategic global marketing partnership with American Aires Inc., a company specializing in EMF protection technology, to enhance the brand’s global exposure through UFC’s Pay Per View events. This collaboration will connect Aires to UFC’s massive audience, including a significant millennial demographic, and aligns with both entities’ commitment to health and peak performance. The deal, brokered by WME Sports, positions Aires Tech as a leading innovator in health technology in the sports entertainment industry.

