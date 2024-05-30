News & Insights

Stocks
AAIRF

UFC Partners with American Aires for Global Exposure

May 30, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

UFC has entered into a strategic global marketing partnership with American Aires Inc., a company specializing in EMF protection technology, to enhance the brand’s global exposure through UFC’s Pay Per View events. This collaboration will connect Aires to UFC’s massive audience, including a significant millennial demographic, and aligns with both entities’ commitment to health and peak performance. The deal, brokered by WME Sports, positions Aires Tech as a leading innovator in health technology in the sports entertainment industry.

For further insights into TSE:WIFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAIRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.