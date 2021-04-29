UFC-owner Endeavor valued at over $11 bln in NYSE debut

April 29 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR.N, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), was valued at $11.6 billion in its U.S. market debut on Thursday.

Shares of the company opened at $27, 12.5% above the offer price of $24 each.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

