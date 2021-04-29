UFC-owner Endeavor valued at over $11 bln in NYSE debut

Adds pricing details, background

April 29 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR.N, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), was valued at $11.6 billion in its U.S. market debut on Thursday.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, California-based company opened at $27, 12.5% above the offer price of $24 each.

This was Endeavor's second shot at going public after abandoning its 2019 IPO plans due to tepid demand just a day before it was supposed to list.

Endeavor's debut comes in the middle of a bull run in the U.S. capital markets as a number of richly valued private startups rush to take advantage of the unprecedented investor appetite for new offerings.

On Wednesday, the company priced its initial public offering of 21.3 million shares at the top end of the range to raise $511 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.