UFC owner Endeavor announces review of strategic options

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 25, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sports behemoth Endeavor Group Holdings EDR.N said on Wednesday it has begun a formal review to evaluate strategic alternatives for the company, but would not consider the sale or disposition of its interest in TKO Group Holdings TKO.N.

Shares of Endeavor were up 9% in extended trading.

The company has not set a deadline for the completion of the review process, it added.

Endeavor Group and Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group had expressed interest in investing in the PGA Tour, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported in late September.

