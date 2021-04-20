UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise $511 million in U.S. IPO

April 20 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $511 million in an initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.