UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise $511 million in U.S. IPO

Niket Nishant Reuters
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

April 20 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $511 million in an initial public offering in the United States.

