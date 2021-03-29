UEIC vs. SITM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks have likely encountered both Universal Electronics (UEIC) and SiTime (SITM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Universal Electronics is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while SiTime has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that UEIC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

UEIC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.22, while SITM has a forward P/E of 109.32. We also note that UEIC has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SITM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.29.

Another notable valuation metric for UEIC is its P/B ratio of 2.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SITM has a P/B of 15.61.

Based on these metrics and many more, UEIC holds a Value grade of B, while SITM has a Value grade of F.

UEIC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SITM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that UEIC is the superior option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



SiTime Corporation (SITM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.