UEFA should review organisation of Champions League final in St-Petersburg - EU Parliament

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A group of European lawmakers on Thursday asked European soccer's governing body UEFA to change venue for the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions, they said in a letter.

The lawmakers also asked that UEFA ends Gazprom's sponsorship of the competition.

"We call on you to stop considering St. Petersburg and other Russian cities as venues for international football competitions and to choose as a first and very urgent step an alternative venue for the Champions League final on May 28, 2022," the letter said.

"In addition, we appeal to you to convene a special meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, to terminate cooperation with Gazprom as UEFA sponsor and to consider sanctions against individual Russian officials who are complicit in the violation of international law."

