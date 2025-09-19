UEC Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Uranium Energy UEC is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 24, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UEC’s revenues for the quarter is pegged at $17 million. The company did not generate any revenues in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings for the quarter under review indicates a loss of three cents per share, indicating in-line results with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Uranium Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

UEC’s earnings missed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has an average surprise of negative 125% over this period.

Uranium Energy Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Uranium Energy Corp. price-eps-surprise | Uranium Energy Corp. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UEC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Uranium Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Uranium Energy is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Uranium Energy’s Q4 Performance

Uranium Energy is primarily involved in uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing of uranium projects located in the United States, Canada and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has identified the existence of mineralized materials for certain uranium projects, including the Palangana Mine, Christensen Ranch Mine (collectively the ISR Mines), Red Desert, Green Mountain, Roughrider and Christie Lake Projects.

UEC has, however, not yet established proven or probable reserves. Despite having commenced uranium extraction at its ISR Mines, it remains classified in the “Exploration Stage” (as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) and will continue to hold this status until proven or probable reserves are confirmed.

At the end of third-quarter fiscal 2025 (April 30, 2025), Uranium Energy held 1,356,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory. The company is expected to have sold a portion of this inventory during the May-July period, resulting in expected revenues of $17 million for the quarter. Uranium prices averaged around $73.72 per pound during this period, down 14.6% from the prior year. The company had not made any uranium sales in the year-ago quarter.

Uranium Energy is likely to have incurred higher operating expenses. This includes exploration expenditures, such as drilling and preliminary economic assessments at the Burke Hollow and Roughrider projects. Development spending is expected to have been higher in the quarter due to the ongoing work at the Burke Hollow Project and the Christensen Ranch Mine.

Additionally, extraction readiness expenditures related to the Christensen Ranch Mine, Irigaray Plant and Palangana Mine are also expected to have added to its cost burdens. These expenses are directly related to regulatory or mine permit compliance, lease maintenance obligations and maintaining a necessary labor force.

General and administrative expenses are also expected to have been higher in the quarter, driven by an increase in salaries, wages and management fees due to personnel hires and company-wide salary adjustments to account for inflation. Overall, the higher operating expenses are anticipated to have led to the loss for the company in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Uranium Energy Stock’s Price Performance

Uranium Energy’s shares have gained 82.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 21.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Earnings Performances of UEC’s Peers

Energy Fuels’ UUUU second-quarter 2025 total revenues plunged 52% year over year to $4.2 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million.

Energy Fuels sold 50,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market for $77 per pound, generating $3.85 million in uranium revenues. This marked a 55% year-over-year decline due to lower sales volumes resulting from contract timing and the decision to retain inventory amid lower uranium prices. Energy Fuels recorded $0.28 million in heavy mineral sands revenues from the sale of 202 tons of rutile.

Lower revenues combined with exploration, development and processing expenses, as well as selling, general and administration expenses, led to a loss of 10 cents per share for Energy Fuels in the quarter. This was wider than the four-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of four cents per share.

Cameco's CCJ second-quarter 2025 revenues climbed 47% year over year to $634 million (CAD 877 million), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $580 million.

Cameco’s uranium revenues increased 47% to $510 million (CAD 705 million). The company sold 8.7 million pounds of uranium, 40% higher than in the second quarter of 2024. Despite a 17% decline in the average U.S. dollar spot price for uranium, the Canadian dollar average realized price increased 5% to CAD 81.03 per pound due to the impact of fixed price contracts. Fuel Services segment’s revenues were up 37% to $117 million (CAD 162 million), with higher volumes being offset by lower average realized prices.

Cameco’s adjusted earnings per share surged 410% to 51 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. This was mainly attributed to stronger equity earnings reflecting Cameco’s 49% investment in Westinghouse Electric Company.

Centrus Energy LEU posted total revenues of $155 million, down 18% year over year and also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.

Revenues for Centrus Energy’s LEU segment declined 26% year over year to $125.7 million, owing to the absence of uranium sales and a 27% decline in sales volumes of Separative Work Units (SWU), somewhat offset by 24% SWU higher prices.

The Technical Solutions segment’s revenues, however, jumped 48% to $28.8 million, driven by a $9.1 million boost from the HALEU Operation Contract.

Centrus Energy’s earnings were down 16% to $1.59 per share, owing to increased selling, general and administrative expenses and interest expenses. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.

