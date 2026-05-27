UEC Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Uranium Energy UEC is expected to report a loss when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results next week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UEC’s revenues for the quarter under review is pegged at $8.5 million compared with nil revenues in the year-ago quarter. The estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of five cents per share, wider than the loss of six cents in the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

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Uranium Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

UEC’s earnings missed the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat it in the remaining two quarters. The company has an average surprise of negative 20.83% over this period.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for UEC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Uranium Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Uranium Energy is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Uranium Energy’s Q3 Performance

Uranium Energy is primarily involved in uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing of uranium projects located in the United States, Canada and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has identified the existence of mineralized materials for certain uranium projects, including the Palangana Mine, Christensen Ranch Mine (collectively the ISR Mines), Red Desert, Green Mountain, Roughrider and Christie Lake Projects.



UEC has, however, not yet established proven or probable reserves. Despite having commenced uranium extraction at its ISR Mines, it remains classified in the “Exploration Stage” (as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) and will continue to hold this status until proven or probable reserves are confirmed.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company generated revenues of $20.2 million from selling 200,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory at an average price of $101 per pound. Uranium Energy ended the quarter with 1,456,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory.

With average uranium prices increasing 31% year over year to $85.85 per pound in the February-April 2026 period, the company is expected to have sold a portion of this inventory during the period. Notably, Uranium Energy had not made any sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Uranium Energy is likely to have incurred higher operating expenses. This includes exploration and development spending. General and administrative expenses are also expected to have been higher in the quarter, driven by an increase in salaries, wages and management fees due to personnel hires and company-wide salary adjustments to account for inflation. Overall, the higher operating expenses are expected to have offset the increased revenues and are anticipated to have resulted in a loss for the company in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Uranium Energy Stock’s Price Performance

Uranium Energy’s shares have gained 114.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 51.2% growth.



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Recent Earnings Performances of UEC’s Peers

Cameco Corporation CCJ total revenues were up 7% to CAD 845 million ($616 million) in the first quarter of 2026. Cameco’s uranium revenues increased 15% to CAD712 million ($520 million) on higher volumes and prices. Cameco sold 7.8 million pounds of uranium in the quarter. The Fuel Services segment reported a 1% dip in revenues to CAD 134 million ($98 million), with higher volumes being offset by a 17% decline in average realized prices.

Cameco’s adjusted earnings surged 194% year over year to CAD 0.47 (34 cents) per share in the quarter. This was mainly attributed to higher revenues and stronger equity earnings from its 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company.

Energy Fuels’ UUUU first-quarter 2026 total revenues surged 112% year over year to $35.8 million, primarily driven by uranium sales. During the quarter, Energy Fuels sold 510,000 pounds of uranium at an average realized price of $70.04 per pound.

Energy Fuels reported a loss of four cents per share in the quarter, which came in narrower than the year-ago loss of 13 cents per share. This was driven by higher uranium revenues and an increase in other income, partially offset by higher operating costs.

Ur-Energy Inc. URG generated revenues of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. Ur-Energy sold 55,000 pounds at $70.98 for $3.9 million in the quarter. There were no uranium sales during the comparable quarter in 2025. Ur-Energy reported a loss of seven cents, wider than the loss of three cents in the year-ago quarter.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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