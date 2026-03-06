UEC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Uranium Energy UEC is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 10, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UEC’s earnings for the quarter under review is pegged at a loss of six cents per share, wider than the loss of one cent in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Uranium Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

UEC’s earnings missed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat it in one quarter. The company has an average surprise of negative 44.44% over this period.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UEC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Uranium Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Uranium Energy is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Uranium Energy’s Q2 Performance

Uranium Energy is primarily involved in uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing of uranium projects located in the United States, Canada and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has identified the existence of mineralized materials for certain uranium projects, including the Palangana Mine, Christensen Ranch Mine (collectively the ISR Mines), Red Desert, Green Mountain, Roughrider and Christie Lake Projects.

UEC has, however, not yet established proven or probable reserves. Despite having commenced uranium extraction at its ISR Mines, it remains classified in the “Exploration Stage” (as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) and will continue to hold this status until proven or probable reserves are confirmed.

At the beginning of the second quarter fiscal 2026, Uranium Energy held 1,356,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory. Uranium prices averaged approximately $83.88 per pound in the November-January period, marking a 15% year-over-year increase. The company is expected to have sold a portion of this inventory during the period.

The company had generated revenues of $49.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on sales of 600,000 pounds of its purchased uranium concentrate inventory at $82.92 per pound.

Uranium Energy is likely to have incurred higher operating expenses. This includes exploration expenditures, such as drilling and preliminary economic assessments at the Burke Hollow and Roughrider projects. Development spending is expected to have been higher in the quarter due to the ongoing work at the Burke Hollow Project and the Christensen Ranch Mine.

General and administrative expenses are also expected to have been higher in the quarter, driven by an increase in salaries, wages and management fees due to personnel hires and company-wide salary adjustments to account for inflation. Overall, the higher operating expenses are anticipated to have led to a loss for the company in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Uranium Energy Stock’s Price Performance

Uranium Energy’s shares have gained 174.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 56.7% growth.



Recent Earnings Performances of UEC’s Peers

Cameco Corporation CCJ reported a 1.5% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter 2025 total revenues to CAD 1,201 million ($862 million). The company sold 11.2 million pounds of uranium, 12.8% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2024. Lower volumes, somewhat offset by 13% increase in the Canadian dollar average realized price due to fixed-price contracts, led to a 1% decline in uranium revenues to CAD 1,027 million ($750 million).

In Fuel Services, segment revenues jumped 18% to CAD 174 million ($127 million), aided by higher sales volumes and 11% increase in average realized prices. Cameco’s adjusted earnings gained 38% year over year to 36 cents per share in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.

Energy Fuels UUUU reported a loss of eight cents per share in the fourth quarter compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of seven cents. This is narrower than the loss of 19 cents per share a year ago. Energy Fuels posted revenues of $27.1 million for the quarter, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues were 32% lower than the year-ago quarter.

A Stock Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here is a stock with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM, scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on March 12, has an Earnings ESP of +16.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a surge of 109% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Wheaton Precious has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.9%.

