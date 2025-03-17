UEC Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Uranium Sales Drive Revenues

Uranium Energy UEC reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of one cent, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a break-even earnings per share. UEC had reported earnings of one cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Including one-time items, Uranium Energy reported a loss of two cents per share against earnings of one cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

UEC’s Q2 Revenues Surge on Uranium Sales

Uranium Energy reported revenues of $49.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41 million.

UEC sold 600,000 pounds of uranium at $82.92 per pound in the second quarter of 2025. Revenues from toll processing services were nil.

In the year-ago quarter, UEC had not sold any of its uranium inventory. The company had reported revenues of $0.12 million, which fully reflected revenues from toll processing services.

As of Jan. 31, 2025, UEC had 1,356,000 pounds of purchased uranium concentrate inventory. At current prices, the inventory is valued at $97.3 million.

To build on its physical uranium program, the company will purchase an additional 300,000 pounds of uranium at $37.05 per pound under existing contracts in December 2025. This will provide UEC with a low-cost stream of physical uranium at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Higher Operating Expenses Hurt Uranium Energy’s Margins

The total cost of sales and services was $31.5 million in the fiscal second quarter, way higher than $0.097 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross profit was $18.23 million compared with $0.02 million in the year-ago quarter.

Mineral property expenditures soared 113% to around $14.2 million from $6.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. General and administrative expenses were $6.6 million, up 34% year over year. Total operating expenses surged 80% year over year to $21.9 million.

Uranium Energy reported an operating loss of $3.63 million compared with an operating loss of $12.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

UEC’s Balance Sheet Updates at Q225 End

Uranium Energy used $20.3 million of cash in operating activities in the first half of fiscal 2025 against an outflow of $81.4 million in the year-ago comparable period.

The company had $61.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jan. 31, compared with $87.5 million as of July 31, 2024. UEC had no debt on its balance sheet as of Jan. 31, 2025.

Significant Developments for Uranium Energy in Q225

The company reported the successful commissioning of the drying and packaging circuit at the Irigaray Central Processing Plant with uranium feed from the Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery operations. Ramp-up continues at the Christensen Ranch and new production areas are being constructed and will be completed in 2025.

It is also advancing the Roughrider and Burke Hollow Projects with resource expansions and development programs, respectively.

In September 2024, UEC inked a deal with Rio Tinto RIO to acquire a portfolio of its uranium mining projects in Wyoming. This was subsequently completed in December for $175 million in cash.

The acquisition includes Rio Tinto's licensed Sweetwater Plant and mining projects with approximately 175 million pounds of historic resources.

The Sweetwater Plant has a licensed annual capacity of 4.1 million pounds of uranium. This plant in addition to the other assets will significantly enhance and accelerate UEC’s production capabilities in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, where it already holds 12 properties.

UEC Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Uranium Energy’s shares have lost 20.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Uranium Energy’s Peer Performances in Their Last Earnings

Energy Fuels UUUU reported a fourth-quarter 2024 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) loss per share of 19 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of breakeven earnings per share. UUUU had reported a loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Fuels reported revenues of around $40 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45 million. The top-line figure was way higher than the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $0.5 million.

Cameco's CCJ revenues improved 36.5% year over year to $846 million (CAD 1,183 million), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753 million. CCJ reported earnings per share of 26 cents (CAD 0.36) in the quarter, which beat the consensus estimate of 23 cents.

