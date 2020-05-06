Markets
UDR

UDR Withdraws Full-Year Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) said, as a result of uncertainties due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its previously provided full-year 2020 guidance.

First quarter net income per share was $0.01, FFO per share was $0.53, FFO as adjusted per share was $0.54, and adjusted FFO per share was $0.51.

First quarter total revenue increased 18.8 percent year-on-year, to $321.5 million. The company said the increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from operating and acquisition communities. First quarter combined same-store NOI increased 3.5 percent year-over-year, driven by combined same-store revenue growth of 3.0 percent and combined same-store expense growth of 1.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UDR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular