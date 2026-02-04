UDR (UDR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR (UDR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $429.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UDR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should come in at $429.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Weighted Average Physical Occupancy' stands at 96.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $5.54 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' will reach $170.94 million.

Shares of UDR have experienced a change of -1.3% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UDR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

