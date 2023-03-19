UDR (UDR) Declares $0.42 Dividend

UDR said on March 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $38.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 4.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.08% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for UDR is $49.06. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.08% from its latest reported closing price of $38.91.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is $1,657MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1083 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 362,695K shares. The put/call ratio of UDR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 31,276K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,572K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,589K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,437K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,596K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,461K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,271K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,493K shares, representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

UDR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

