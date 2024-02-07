UDR Q4 FFOA Meets Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Dividend Hiked

UDR Inc. UDR reported fourth-quarter 2023 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 63 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly revenues from rental income were $410.9 million, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.4 million. Total revenues came in at $413.3 million.

Results reflect year-over-year growth in revenues, driven by healthy operating trends and past accretive external growth investments. However, a rise in property operating and maintenance and interest expenses acted as dampeners. The company increased its annualized dividend payment and issued 2024 guidance.

On a year-over-year basis, FFOA per share climbed 3.3%. Rental income and total revenues rose 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively.

Per Tom Toomey, UDR’s chairman and CEO, “The long-term fundamental outlook for the Multifamily sector is positive due to continued employment gains, a high propensity to rent, and attractive relative affordability versus other forms of housing. However, elevated new supply deliveries in 2024 suggest near-term market rent growth will be more muted compared to long-term averages.”

In 2023, FFOA was $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure increased 6% from the prior year’s $2.33 per share. Full-year revenues from rental income jumped 7.2% to $1.62 billion, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Inside the Headlines

In the reported quarter, same-store revenues (with concessions reported on a cash basis) increased 2.6% year over year. Same-store expenses were up 3%. Consequently, the same-store net operating income (NOI), with concessions reported on a cash basis, improved 2.4%.

UDR registered a same-store effective blended lease rate decline of 0.5% during the quarter.

The residential REIT’s weighted average same-store physical occupancy of 96.9% increased 20 basis points, both sequentially and year over year. Our estimate was pegged at 96.6%.

However, property operating and maintenance expenses of $68.4 million rose 5.9% year over year. Interest expenses climbed almost 9.5% to $47.3 million.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, through its joint venture with LaSalle Investment Management, UDR acquired One Upland, a 262-home apartment community portfolio in suburban Boston, MA, for $114.3 million.

It sold The Arbory, a 276-home apartment community in Portland, OR, for gross proceeds of $78.6 million.

UDR entered into a contract to dispose of a 214-home apartment community in Metropolitan Washington, D.C., for total gross proceeds of $100 million. The sale is expected to be completed in first-quarter 2024.

UDR’s development pipeline totaled $187.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter and was 86% funded. The active pipeline includes two communities for 415 apartment homes.

The company’s Developer Capital Program investment aggregated $476.6 million, with a contractual weighted average return rate of 10% and a weighted average estimated remaining term of 2.9 years at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet Activity

As of Dec 31, 2023, UDR had $965.3 million of liquidity through a combination of cash and undrawn capacity on its credit facilities.

Total debt was $5.8 billion as of the same date, with only $332 million, or 5.7% of total consolidated debt, maturing through 2025. In addition, net debt-to-EBITDAre of 5.6X remained unchanged in the fourth quarter from the year-ago quarter.

UDR ended the quarter with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% and a weighted average years to maturity of 5.6 years.

Dividend Update

Concurrent with the earnings release, UDR’s board of directors announced a 2024 annualized dividend per share of $1.70, marking a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.

2024 Guidance

The company provided first-quarter and full-year 2024 guidance.

It expects first-quarter 2024 FFOA per share in the range of 60-62 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 61 cents currently.

For 2024, FFOA per share is expected to be in the range of $2.36-$2.48. This is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49.

For the full year, on a straight-line basis, the company projects 0.0-3.0% year-over-year growth in same-store revenues while same-store NOI growth is estimated to be -1.75-1.75%.

Currently, UDR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS reported fourth-quarter 2023 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81. The figure also improved by 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflect favorable growth in same-property revenues and NOI. However same-property operating expenses partly acted as a dampener. ESS issued first-quarter and full-year 2024 guidance for core FFO per share.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported a fourth-quarter 2023 core FFO per share of $2.74, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73. Moreover, the figure climbed 5.8% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

The quarterly results reflect a year-over-year increase in same-store residential rental revenues. AVB's same-store average rental revenue per occupied home reported a rise, though occupancy declined.

Equity Residential EQR reported a fourth-quarter 2023 normalized FFO per share of $1.00, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $727.5 million narrowly missed the consensus mark of $727.6 million.

EQR's results reflect healthy same-store revenue performance.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equity Residential (EQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.