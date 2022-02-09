UDR Q4 FFO In Line With Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

UDR Inc. UDR reported fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 54 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure is higher than the prior-year quarter’s 49 cents.



There was an increase in revenues from rental income, fueling the quarter’s top-line growth. Decent operating trends, as well as strong pricing power and accretive transactions, were also witnessed.



Quarterly revenues from rental income climbed 15.2% year over year to $347 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.6 million.



As of Jan 31, 2022, cash revenues collected for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 95.5% of the total billed revenues.



For 2021, FFO as adjusted was $2.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure is lower than the prior year’s $2.04 per share. Full-year revenues from rental income climbed 3.9% year over year to $1.28 billion. The top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Inside the Headlines

In the reported quarter, same-store revenues (with concessions reported on a cash basis) increased 9% year over year. Same-store expenses were up 3.8%. Consequently, the same-store net operating income, with concessions reported on a cash basis, improved 11.4%.



The residential REIT’s weighted average same-store physical occupancy contracted 40 basis points (bps) sequentially to 97.1%. The fourth-quarter annualized rate of turnover shrunk 660 bps year over year to 34.6%.



UDR continues to implement its Next Generation Operating Platform strategy. This restricted fourth-quarter 2021 same-store controllable expense growth to 2.8% year over year.

Portfolio Activity

The company’s development pipeline aggregated $501.5 million at the end of the reported quarter and was 77% funded. The active pipeline includes five development communities for 1,417 homes.



At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s Developer Capital Program investment, including accrued return, totaled $345.9 million.

Balance Sheet Activity

As of Dec 31, 2021, UDR had $1.1 billion of liquidity through a combination of cash and undrawn capacity under its credit facilities. The total debt was $5.4 billion as of the same date.



UDR ended the fourth quarter with a weighted average interest rate of 2.80% and weighted average years to maturity of 7.7 years.

Guidance

The company issued the outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2022.



It expects first-quarter 2022 FFO as adjusted per share of 53-55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 54 cents. For 2022, FFO as adjusted per share is expected to be $2.22-$2.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.26.



For 2022, the company projects 6.5-8.5% year-over-year growth in same-store cash revenues, whereas same-store NOI growth is estimated to be 8.5-11.5%.

Currently, UDR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other REITs

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA, commonly referred to as MAA, reported fourth-quarter 2021 core FFO per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. The reported number increased 15.2% from the year-ago figure of $1.57.



MAA’s quarterly results were driven by an increase in the average effective rent per unit for the same-store portfolio. The average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio also increased year over year.



Equity Residential’s EQR fourth-quarter 2021 normalized FFO per share of 82 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Rental income of $645.1 million also beat the consensus mark of $628.6 million.



On a year-over-year basis, Equity Residential’s normalized FFO per share improved 7.9%, while rental income rose 5.2%. EQR’s results were driven by a strong physical occupancy, a substantial improvement in pricing power and an increase in non-Residential revenues.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

