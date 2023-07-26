News & Insights

Markets
UDR

UDR Q2 Profit Rises

July 26, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $346.3 million or $1.05 per share, up from $4.0 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Funds from operations per share was $0.63, up from $0.52 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $404.5 million from $369.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.12 per share on revenues of $405.88 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.13 to $0.15 per share and funds from operations per share of $0.62 to $0.64.

For the full year 2023, the company now expects earnings of $1.35 to $1.39 per share and funds from operations per share of $2.48 to $2.52.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.47 to $0.55 per share and funds from operations per share of $2.44 to $2.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UDR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.