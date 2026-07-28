UDR Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates on Leasing Strength, '26 View Up

UDR, Inc. UDR reported second-quarter 2026 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) of 64 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. Rental income edged down to $422.93 million from $423.00 million in the prior-year period, though it topped the consensus estimate marginally.

The quarter benefited from stronger leasing, steady occupancy and better-than-expected same-store results.

UDR's Same-Store NOI Gains Momentum

Same-store revenues increased 1.8% year over year and 1.4% sequentially. Same-store net operating income (NOI) rose 1.4% from the prior-year quarter and 4% from the first quarter, as sequential expenses declined 3.9%.

The West and Northeast led the portfolio. West same-store revenues and NOI each grew 3.7%, while Northeast revenues increased 3%, and NOI climbed 3.4%. The Southeast and Southwest posted NOI declines of 2% and 2.2%, respectively.

UDR's Leasing Metrics Show Strength

The blended lease rate growth exceeded the high end of UDR’s 1.5%-2% guidance range at 2.1%. Occupancy came in at 96.6%, while annualized resident retention reached a seasonally adjusted record of 60%.

Innovation income grew at a mid-single-digit rate year over year. The operating backdrop also reflected waning apartment supply and continued relative affordability, which management expects to support demand.

UDR Expands Buybacks and Recycles Capital

UDR repurchased about 5.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $36.49 for approximately $200.3 million during the quarter and after quarter-end. Since restarting repurchases in September 2025, it has bought back roughly 11.5 million shares for $418.0 million.

The company sold a 206-home Nashville community for $41.5 million and has three communities totaling 808 homes under contract for about $252.5 million. If completed, 2026 dispositions would reach roughly $656.0 million.

UDR also acquired three communities with 584 homes through the liquidation of prior debt and preferred equity joint ventures.

UDR’s Development Pipeline Advances

The company started development of 4848 at Alex West, a 385-home community in Northern Virginia. The expected development cost is $181.3 million, with the project adjacent to an existing UDR property.

UDR also formed a joint venture with a new partner at Columbus Square in New York. Its 50% ownership and joint venture economics remain unchanged, while it funded a $50.0 million mezzanine loan to the new partner at an 8% effective return.

UDR Maintains a Manageable Debt Profile

Total indebtedness was $5.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, with a 3.4% weighted average interest rate. The company had about $885 million of liquidity and $328.4 million, or 6.2% of consolidated debt, maturing through the rest of 2026.

Consolidated net debt-to-EBITDAre was 5.6X compared with 5.5X a year earlier. Fixed charge coverage was 5.0X versus 5.1X, while weighted average years to maturity declined to 3.9 from 4.7. Fixed-rate debt represented 88.1% of total debt.

UDR Raises Its 2026 Outlook

UDR raised its full-year 2026 FFOA guidance to $2.49-$2.57 per share from $2.47-$2.57. The new midpoint of $2.53 is one cent above the prior midpoint. The Zacks consensus estimate is pegged at $2.54 which lies within the projected range. Third-quarter FFOA is projected at 63-65 cents per share. The consensus estimate for the same is pinned at 64 cents, lying within the range.

The company lifted its same-store revenue growth range to 0.75%-2.00% and NOI growth to 0%-1.25%. It lowered the expense growth range to 2.75%-3.75%. UDR also began monthly dividends in July, with a quarterly total of 43.5 cents per share and an annualized rate of $1.74.

UDR’s Zacks Rank

Currently, UDR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Equity Residential EQR reported second-quarter 2026 normalized FFO per share of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The figure improved 3% year over year.

Results reflected higher same-store NOI supported by strong physical occupancy and better-than-anticipated renewal rates achieved.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported second-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80. Favorable same-store residential revenues and expense results drove the FFO outperformance

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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