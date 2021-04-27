Markets
UDR

UDR Q1 Profit Down, Lowers FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.05 million or $0.01 per share, down from $4.16 million or $0.01 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter was $102.3 million or $0.23 per share, down from $169.8 million or $0.53 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $301.4 million from $321.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.01 per share and revenues of $301.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.01 to $0.03 per share and FFO of $0.47 to $0.49 per share. Analysts currently estimate the company to report breakeven per share.

For the full year 2021, the company now expects earnings of $0.04 to $0.13 per share and FFO of $1.76 to $1.85 per share. Analysts currently estimate loss of $0.02 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.13 to $0.25 per share and FFO of $1.87 to $1.99 per share for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UDR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular