UDR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.38, changing hands as low as $36.11 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.20 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.28. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

