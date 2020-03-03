UDR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.33, changing hands as high as $48.49 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.04 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.51. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

