Markets
UDR

UDR Lowers FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second-quarter on Tuesday, real estate company UDR, Inc. (UDR), revised its outlook for the full year 2022 and issued and outlook for the third quarter.

The company now expects earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share, FFO per share of $2.23 to $2.27, FFOA per share of $2.29 to $2.33, AFFO per share of $2.09 to $2.13.

Previously, company expected earnings of $0.24 to $0.30, FFO per share of $2.24 to $2.30, FFOA per share of $2.25 to $2.31 and AFFO per share of $2.05 to $2.11.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently earnings of $0.30 per share for the full year.

For the third quarter, UDR expects earnings of $0.06 to $0.08 per hare, FFO per share of $0.58 to $0.60 and AFFO per share of $0.53 to $0.55. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.07 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UDR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular