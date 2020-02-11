Markets
UDR

UDR Issues 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) said, for the full-year 2020, the company expects net income per share in a range of $0.12 to $0.16. Revenue growth is projected in a range of 2.70% to 3.70%; and net operating income growth is estimated in the range of 2.90% to 3.90%.

For the first quarter of 2020, UDR, Inc. projects net income per share in a range of $0.01 to $0.03.

For the fourth-quarter, net income per share was $0.33 compared to $0.30, a year ago. Total revenue increased 13.9 percent, to $304.8 million. same-store NOI increased 4.1 percent year-over-year, driven by same-store revenue growth of 3.3 percent and same-store expense growth of 1.3 percent.

The company's Board has announced a 2020 annualized dividend per share of $1.44, a 5.1 percent increase over 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UDR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular