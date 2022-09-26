UDR, Inc.'s (NYSE:UDR)) market cap declines to US$15b but insiders who sold US$940k stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) sold US$940k worth of stock at an average price of US$55.30 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$738m over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UDR

The Chief Investment Officer & Senior VP, Harry Alcock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$940k worth of shares at a price of US$55.30 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$42.37. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Harry Alcock was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:UDR Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that UDR insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The UDR Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at UDR in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for UDR (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

