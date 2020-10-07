UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.06, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $35.06, representing a -31.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 20.07% increase over the 52 week low of $29.20.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.01%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UDR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 20.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UDR at 4.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.