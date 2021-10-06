UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.53, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $53.53, representing a -4.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.31 and a 82.45% increase over the 52 week low of $29.34.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.08%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the udr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UDR as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 12.07% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of UDR at 5.23%.

