UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.343 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UDR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $45.82, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.61 and a 18.67% increase over the 52 week low of $38.61.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.29%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UDR as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 0.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UDR at 4.93%.

