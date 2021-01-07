UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UDR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $38.16, representing a -25.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 30.68% increase over the 52 week low of $29.20.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.03%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

