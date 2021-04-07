UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

UDR, Inc. (UDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.83% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.05, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UDR was $44.05, representing a -4.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.03 and a 50.14% increase over the 52 week low of $29.34.

UDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). UDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports UDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.66%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.