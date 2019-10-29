Markets
UDR

UDR, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $26.17 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $17.64 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $295.39 million from $266.14 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $26.17 Mln. vs. $17.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $295.39 Mln vs. $266.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 to $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UDR

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular