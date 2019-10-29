UDR, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $26.17 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $17.64 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $295.39 million from $266.14 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $26.17 Mln. vs. $17.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $295.39 Mln vs. $266.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 to $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.70

