UDR, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $116.40 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $25.48 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.44 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $348.21 million from $302.38 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $116.40 Mln. vs. $25.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $348.21 Mln vs. $302.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.52

