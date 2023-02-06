UDR, Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $43.42 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $116.40 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $399.66 million from $348.21 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $43.42 Mln. vs. $116.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $399.66 Mln vs. $348.21 Mln last year.

