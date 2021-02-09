UDR, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $25.48 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $96.93 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.20 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $302.38 million from $304.82 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $138.20 Mln. vs. $153.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $302.38 Mln vs. $304.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 to $0.16

