UDR, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for UDR, Inc. (UDR):

-Earnings: -$26.31 million in Q3 vs. $26.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.67 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $310.04 million in Q3 vs. $295.39 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.17 to $0.19

