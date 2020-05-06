UDR, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $4.16 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $23.49 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.49 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $321.48 million from $270.67 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $164.49 Mln. vs. $144.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $321.48 Mln vs. $270.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.