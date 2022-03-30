Markets
UDR

UDR, Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) has priced an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $406 million. The company has entered into forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup or their affiliates with respect to 7 million shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on April 1, 2022.

The company noted that it will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.

