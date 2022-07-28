UDR, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Investors in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.4% to close at US$46.49 following the release of its second-quarter results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$368m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 85% to hit US$0.01 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:UDR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

After the latest results, the twelve analysts covering UDR are now predicting revenues of US$1.49b in 2022. If met, this would reflect an okay 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 34% to US$0.30 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.32 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$53.52, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on UDR, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$71.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that UDR's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that UDR is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for UDR. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

