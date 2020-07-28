UDR, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $56.71 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $34.59 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $307.26 million from $281.31 million last year.

UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $56.71 Mln. vs. $34.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q2): $307.26 Mln vs. $281.31 Mln last year.

