UDR Earnings Results: $UDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

UDR ($UDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $419,840,000, missing estimates of $424,223,149 by $-4,383,149.

UDR Insider Trading Activity

UDR insiders have traded $UDR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W TOOMEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,068,750

UDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of UDR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

