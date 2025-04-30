UDR Earnings Results: $UDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

UDR ($UDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $419,840,000, missing estimates of $424,223,149 by $-4,383,149.
UDR Insider Trading Activity
UDR insiders have traded $UDR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS W TOOMEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,068,750
UDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of UDR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,101,668 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,463,407
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,609,925 shares (+92.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,706,844
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,971,542 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,584,638
- AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 1,939,823 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,207,716
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,706,037 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,059,066
- NORGES BANK added 1,447,006 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,814,530
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,435,481 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,314,230
