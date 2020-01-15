UDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.70, changing hands as high as $46.87 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.605 per share, with $50.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.65. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.